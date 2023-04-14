IIROC Trading Halt - AUN
VANCOUVER, BC, April 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Aurcana Silver Corporation
TSX-Venture Symbol: AUN
All Issues: Yes
Reason: Pending News
Halt Time (ET): 1:52 PM
