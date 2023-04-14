U.S. markets close in 1 hour 10 minutes

IIROC Trading Halt - AUN

CNW Group
·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, April 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Aurcana Silver Corporation

TSX-Venture Symbol: AUN

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 1:52 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

