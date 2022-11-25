U.S. markets close in 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,025.51
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,335.23
    +141.17 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,235.95
    -49.36 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,872.90
    +9.38 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.72
    -1.22 (-1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.00
    +8.40 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    21.45
    +0.09 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0405
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7170
    +0.0110 (+0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2096
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.1020
    +0.5120 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,503.32
    -106.86 (-0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.15
    +3.50 (+0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,486.67
    +20.07 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,283.03
    -100.06 (-0.35%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - BCF.RT

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Builders Capital Mortgage Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: BCF.RT

All Issues: No

Reason: Pending Delisting

Halt Time (ET): 12:00 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/25/c5391.html

Recommended Stories