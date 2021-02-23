Government of Canada now closer than ever to Industry 4.0 in Chaudière-Appalaches region

Minister Mélanie Joly announces $520,000 in support from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions to a regional innovation centre in mechatronics and industrial mechanics.

SAINT-GEORGES, QC, Feb. 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The vitality and dynamism of communities—founded on strong, resilient, innovative SMEs—ensure sustainable economic growth for all and quality jobs for Canadians. Keen to understand clearly the particular realities of Quebec's regions and to support the businesses that make them strong, the Government of Canada, listening now more than ever, is investing in projects that will be promising for the economic recovery.

In the Chaudière-Appalaches region, several dynamic businesses are turning to digital technology and, through their innovative ideas, are contributing to the region's reputation across the country. Tested by the challenges posed by COVID-19, these SMEs are now ready to rebound. And as Quebec's regional prosperity relies on strong local economic fabric, where businesses are able to innovate and lead promising projects, the Government of Canada is signalling its presence to support them as they pursue their activities and to foster their growth.

College centre for technology transfer (CCTT) receives over $500,000 to foster technological innovation

With this in mind, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, today announced financial support totalling $520,000 for MECANIUM. The non–repayable assistance being granted will enable the organization to strengthen its technology transfer capabilities by acquiring digital equipment and advanced software that will be made available to Chaudière-Appalaches manufacturing businesses. These SMEs make use of this CCTT's services to develop new Industry 4.0-inspired production processes. Through this project, MECANIUM is also aiming to develop its expertise and enhance its reputation in the region as a centre of excellence for applied research, in particular in mechatronics.

The Government of Canada is proud to recognize and support businesses and organizations working in sectors of activity that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's future and economic recovery are founded on the flagship industries of regional economies. They contribute significantly to Quebec's economic growth and will be key assets to rebuild a stronger, more resilient and more just economy for all.

"The Government of Canada has a mission to accompany the country's businesses and regions into tomorrow's economy and to help them seize the business opportunities that will arise. That is why we are providing our support to the specific assets of Quebec's different regions, such as here in the Chaudière-Appalaches region; they will be essential elements in ensuring an inclusive recovery and in creating good jobs in all of our communities."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

The Honourable Mélanie Joly is the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

The contribution given to this organization has been granted under the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program, which aims to support Quebec SMEs as they develop through innovation, among other things.

