IIROC Trading Halt - BGF

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Beauce Gold Fields Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: BGF

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 9:29 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/19/c4327.html

