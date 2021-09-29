IIROC Trading Halt - BIGG

Motley Fool

After barely making one debt payment last week, and apparently missing another, China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.F) got a reprieve Wednesday -- even as rumors swirled that the company may have missed a third payment today. As Reuters reports today, at least "some" of Evergrande's bondholders say they have not yet received their coupon payments on $47.5 million in interest due from Evergrande Wednesday. Now, that sounds like bad news, but here's the thing: Quoting "sources," Reuters also says (and other media outlets confirm) that Evergrande has reached a deal to sell to state-owned Shenyang Shengjing Finance Investment Group a 1.75 billion-share stake that Evergrande holds in Shengjing Bank.