IIROC Trading Halt - BK

TORONTO, May 31, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Canadian Banc Corp.

TSX Symbol: BK

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 3:17 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/31/c1125.html

