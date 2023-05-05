U.S. markets close in 54 minutes

IIROC Trading Halt - BMK

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd.

TSX-Venture Symbol: BMK

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 2:23 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

