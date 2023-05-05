IIROC Trading Halt - BMK

Benzinga

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna announced a hiring pause, but that’s not all. He also stated the company plans to replace nearly 8,000 jobs with AI. Krishna noted that back-office functions, specifically in the human resources (HR) sector, will be the first to face these changes. See Next: Gamers Making Thousands Selling Gaming Skins And Assets: Gameflip's Bold Vision For The Future Of Gaming Commerce The transition will happen gradually over the next few years, with machines potentially taking over up t