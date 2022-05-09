U.S. markets open in 8 minutes

IIROC Trading Halt - BMR

·1 min read
In this article:
  • BTRMF

VANCOUVER, BC, May 9, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: BMR

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Cease Trade Order

Halt Time (ET): 7:45 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/09/c2118.html

