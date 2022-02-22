U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

IIROC Trading Halt - BOLT

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Bolt Metals Corp.

CSE Symbol: BOLT

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 8:55 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/22/c3414.html

