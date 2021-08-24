IIROC Trading Halt - BUCK
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Buccaneer Gold Corp.
CSE Symbol: BUCK
All Issues: Yes
Reason: At the request of the Company Pending News
Halt Time (ET): 4:50 PM
