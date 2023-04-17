U.S. markets close in 4 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,128.87
    -8.77 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,874.26
    -12.21 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,084.00
    -39.47 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,790.79
    +9.63 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.88
    -1.64 (-1.99%)
     

  • Gold

    2,003.60
    -12.20 (-0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    25.08
    -0.38 (-1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0921
    -0.0077 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5850
    +0.0630 (+1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2356
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4900
    +0.7450 (+0.56%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,341.70
    -1,027.22 (-3.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    660.02
    -12.16 (-1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,879.51
    +7.60 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,514.78
    +21.31 (+0.07%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - BUF

CNW Group
·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, April 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Buffalo Coal Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: BUF

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 10:42 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/17/c5912.html