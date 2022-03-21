IIROC Trading Halt - CANS

Motley Fool

Wall Street bounced back in a major way last week, and that was also the case for my three stocks to avoid. The three names I figured were going to move lower last week -- Anthem (NYSE: ANTM), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) -- were up 3%, down 2%, and up 53%, respectively, averaging out to an 18% increase. The surge in StoneCo was obviously going to be way too much to overcome.