IIROC Trading Halt - CBDT

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: EMPOWER CLINICS INC

CSE Symbol: CBDT

Further to CSE Notice Dated: 2022-26-09

Reason: Cease Trade Order

Halt Date & Time (ET): 2022-26 @ 02:05 pm

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/26/c1055.html

