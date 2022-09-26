IIROC Trading Halt - CBDT
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: EMPOWER CLINICS INC
CSE Symbol: CBDT
Further to CSE Notice Dated: 2022-26-09
Reason: Cease Trade Order
Halt Date & Time (ET): 2022-26 @ 02:05 pm
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/26/c1055.html