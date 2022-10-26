U.S. markets close in 2 hours 38 minutes

IIROC Trading Halt - CE.H

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Canada Energy Partners Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: CE.H

Further to TSXV Notice Dated 2022-10-21

Reason: Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

Halt Date & Time (ET): 2022-10-26 @ 11:24 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/26/c5317.html

