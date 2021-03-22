TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

U.S. markets closed

VANCOUVER, BC, March 22, 2021 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AIM5 VENTURES INC. ("AIME.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, the common shares of AIM5 Ventures Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading. As announced on March 19, 2021, the Company and Simply Digital Technologies Inc., dba CoinSmart have mutually agreed to terminate the previously announced letter of intent dated February 11, 2021 and as a result, the proposed qualifying transaction with CoinSmart will not proceed.

________________________________________

BUILDERS CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORP. ("BCF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A NV Share: $0.1972
Payable Date: April 30, 2021
Record Date: March 31, 2021
Ex-dividend Date: March 30, 2021

________________________________________

BALD EAGLE GOLD CORP. ("BIG")
[Formerly WOLF ACQUISITION CORP. ("WOLF.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Stock Split, Name Change, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Wolf Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction ("QT") as described in its Filing Statement dated March 5, 2021. The Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The QT includes the following:

Pursuant to a business combination agreement dated December 17, 2020, the Company has indirectly acquired all of the issued and outstanding securities of CX One Inc. ("CX One") and Frontera Gold Inc. ("Frontera") by way of a three-cornered amalgamation to form the "Resulting Issuer". The Company issued an aggregate of 69,420,004 post-split common shares (the "Common Shares") to the shareholders of CX One and Frontera, excluding the Common Shares issued under a private placement as described below.

Private Placement – Non-Brokered

Prior to the completion of the QT, CX One completed a private placement of subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") which have been exchanged into the following securities on a post-split basis in the Resulting Issuer. Each Subscription Receipt was exchanged for one (1) Common Share of the resulting issuer and one-half (½) Common Share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable to acquire one (1) Common Share at an exercise price of $0.20 per Common Share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the QT, subject to an adjustment and acceleration clause.

Number of Securities:

20,991,058 Subscription Receipts

Purchase Price:

$0.12 per Subscription Receipt

Number of placees:

52 placees



Insider / Pro group participation:




Name

Insider=Y / Pro Group=P

# of subscription receipts

Bald Eagle Resources Ltd

(Sidney Himmel)

Y

2,651,675

Peter Simeon

Y

200,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[5 placees]

P

616,666




Agent's fee:

Haywood Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Raymond James Ltd. and RF Securities Clearing LP received a total aggregate cash fee of $28,050 and 233,753 compensation warrants to purchase 233,753 Common Shares at an exercise price of $0.20 per Common Share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the QT, subject to an adjustment and acceleration clause

Stock Split and Name Change

Pursuant to a special resolution (the "Special Resolution") passed by shareholders on February 12, 2021, the Company's Common Shares were split on a 1.2 new for 1 old basis.

Following the QT, the Company has changed its name from "Wolf Acquisition Corp." to "Bald Eagle Gold Corp.", the Resulting Issuer.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, the Common Shares of the Resulting Issuer will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the Common Shares of Wolf Acquisition Corp. will be delisted.

The Common Shares of the Resulting issuer will commence trading on a split basis at the opening on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

The Resulting Issuer is classified as a "Gold and silver ore mining" company (NAICS 212221).

Post-Split


Capitalization:

Unlimited number of Common Shares with no par value of which


102,147,063 Common Shares are issued and outstanding.



Escrowed Shares:

60,710,005 Common Shares, including the CPC escrowed shares


of which 6,557,000 Common Shares are released as at the date of this bulletin

Transfer Agent:

Odyssey Trust Company, Calgary and Vancouver

Trading Symbol:

BIG (NEW)

CUSIP Number:

057697104 (NEW)

Shareholder approval on the Special Resolution providing for a 1.2 new Common Shares for 1 old Common Share split was obtained at the Annual General and Special Meeting held on February 12, 2021 and has been filed with the Registrar of Companies on the same date. Common shareholders of record at the close of business on January 6, 2021 will be mailed additional certificates. The new certificates were mailed on or about March 16, 2021. The push-out method will be used to effect the split.

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, trading in the shares of the Resulting Issuer will resume.

Company Contact:

Darren Collins, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and Director

Company Address:

Suite 1600, 100 King Street West, Toronto, ON M5X 1G5

Company Phone Number:

(786) 633-1756

Company Email Address:

info@baldeaglegold.com

Company Website:

Baldeaglegold.com

_____________________________________________________

NOVA CANNABIS INC. ("NOVC")
[formerly YSS CORP. ("YSS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reverse Takeover-Completed, Name Change and Consolidation, Private Placement – Brokered, Shares for Services, Company Tier Reclassification
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, the common shares of Nova Cannabis Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the new symbol "NOVC", and the common shares of YSS Corp. will be delisted.

Reverse Takeover-Completed

The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Reverse Takeover ('RTO'), which includes the following transactions:

The RTO involves the arm's length business combination agreement for the acquisition of Alcanna Inc.'s wholly-owned subsidiaries, Alcanna Cannabis Stores GP Inc. and Alcanna Cannabis Stores Limited Partnership for consideration of 35,750,000 at $3.00 per share.

The Exchange has been advised that the above RTO transaction was approved by shareholders on March 17, 2021, and has been completed.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Alcanna Inc.

Y

35,750,000

John Barnett

Y

167,000

James Burns

Y

199,000

David Gordey

Y

34,000

Darren Karasiuk

Y

67,000

Marcie Kiziak

Y

17,000

Thomas Bitove

Y

34,000

Ron Hozjan

Y

45,045

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on March 17, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 18.353 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed to "Nova Cannabis Inc."

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, the common shares of Nova Cannabis Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of YSS Corp. will be delisted.

Private Placement – Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced January 18, 2021 and January 19, 2021:

Number of Shares:

13,334,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$3.00 per share



Number of Placees:

54 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Shares

John Barnett

Y

167,000

James Burns

Y

199,000

David Gordey

Y

34,000

Darren Karasiuk

Y

67,000

Marcie Kiziak

Y

17,000

Thomas Bitove

Y

34,000

Taranvir Vander

Y

9,000




Agent's Fee:

The agents received a cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds from the providing and compensation warrants equal to 4% of the subscription receipts sold under the private placement including 253,346 warrants issuable to Eight Capital, 253,346 warrants issuable to Cormark Securities Inc., and 26,668 warrants issuable to Hyperion Capital Corp. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to acquire 1 share at $3.00 until February 11, 2023.

Shares for Services

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 18,333 shares at a deemed price of $3.00, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to the Separation Agreements dated March 22, 2021.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Deemed

Price


Name

Progroup=P

Owing

per Share

# of Shares

Theo Zunich

Y

$40,000

$3.00

13,333

Tony Balakas

Y

$15,000

$3.00

5,000

Company Tier Reclassification

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Wednesday, March 24, 2021 the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:

Classification
Tier 1

For further information, please refer to the Company's Information Circular dated February 12, 2021, which is filed on SEDAR.

The Company is classified as a 'Cannabis Stores' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization:

Unlimited

shares with no par value of which


56,685,666

shares are issued and outstanding







Escrowed:

35,750,000

common shares

Escrow Term:

18

months




Transfer Agent:

Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

NOVC

(new)

CUSIP Number:

66980W 10 4

(new)




Company Contact:

David Gordey, Chief Financial Officer

Company Address:

#101, 17220 Stony Plain Road, Edmonton, Alberta T5S 1K6

Company Phone Number:

780-497-3262

Company Email Address:

David.Gordey@alcanna.com

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

CANADA COAL INC. ("CCK.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2021
NEX Company

Effective at the close of business, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, the common shares of Canada Coal Inc. will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company and as approved by the majority of minority shareholders on January 19, 2021.

Trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted.

________________________________________

21/03/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADAMERA MINERALS CORP. ("ADZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated March 19, 2021 and the closing news release dated March 19, 2021 TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the private placement of 15,900,000 units at $0.10 per unit has increased by 350,000 units for a total of 16,250,000 units at $0.10 per unit.

Number of Placees:

38 placees in total

________________________________________

AFFINITY METALS CORP. ("AFF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 432,064 shares at deemed price between $0.09 per share and $0.325 per share in consideration of $63,000.00 for certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated September 11, 2019. The issuance of shares is as follows:

114,545 shares at $0.11
140,000 shares at $0.09
78,750 shares at $0.16
60,000 shares at $0.21
38,769 shares at $0.325

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

ALTIPLANO METALS INC. ("APN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 5, 2021:

Number of Shares:

12,300,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.25 per share



Warrants:

6,150,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,150,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.40 for a two-year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the event the Company's shares trade at $0.60 or greater for five consecutive trading days for the final 18 months of the term.



Number of Placees:

106 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Brighton Management Inc. (Jeremy Yaseniuk)

Y

400,000

Alastair McIntyre

Y

40,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

600,000

[7 placees]






Finder's Fee:

Ecoban Securities Corp. - $34,125.00 and 136,500 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.40 per share for a two-year period subject to the accelerated exercise provision.




Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $11,965.00 and 112,860 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.40 per share for a two-year period subject to the accelerated exercise provision.




Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $35,525.00 and 142,100 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.40 per share for a two-year period subject to the accelerated exercise provision.




Haywood Securities Inc. - $19,250.00 and 77,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.40 per share for a two-year period subject to the accelerated exercise provision.




Mackie Research Capital Corp. - $12,950.00 and 51,800 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.40 per share for a two-year period subject to the accelerated exercise provision.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated March 18, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CANUC RESOURCES CORPORATION ("CDA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on March 05, 2021 and March 18, 2021:

Number of Shares:

18,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price:

CDN$0.25 per share



Warrants:

9,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,000,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

CDN$0.35 for a two (2) year period



Number of Placees:

121 Placees



Broker's Commission:

Aggregate of CDN$23,500 in cash and 82,000 non-transferrable broker warrants payable to Aligned Capital Partners Inc, IA Valeurs mobilières Inc. and Mackie Research Capital. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.35 for a two (2) year period.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CARTIER RESOURCES INC. ("ECR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:26 a.m. PST, Mar. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL INC. ("EWS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:07 a.m. PST, Mar. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL INC. ("EWS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Mar. 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

EURO MANGANESE INC. ("EMN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Mar. 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GK RESOURCES LTD. ("NIKL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 675,254 shares at a deemed price of $0.13 to non-arm's length service providers to settle outstanding debt for $87,783.00.

Number of Creditors:

2 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Insider=Y /

Amount

Deemed Price


Creditor

Progroup=P

Owing

per Share

# of Shares

Alex Penha

Y

$10,000

$0.13

76,923

FFA Legal Ltda. (Luis Azevedo)

Y

$77,783

$0.13

598,331

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

GRANADA GOLD MINE INC. ("GGM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:14 a.m. PST, Mar. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment, Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 18, 2020, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 27, 2020:

Finder's Fee:

$2,400.00 and 12,000 Units (240,000 Units pre-consolidation) payable to Haywood Securities Inc.;


$23,460.00 and 117,300 Units (2,346,000 Units pre-consolidation) payable to PI Financial Corp.;


$800.00 and 44,000 Units (880,000 Units pre-consolidation) payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc.;


$47,009.36 and 195,046 Units (3,900,936 Units pre-consolidation) payable to Stryker 11 Inc.;


$2,720.00 and 13,600 Units (272,000 Units pre-consolidation) payable to Fidelity Clearing Canada ULC; and


$24,040.00 and 120,200 Units (2,404,000 Units pre-consolidation) payable to Timothy Chang;




Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at $1.00 ($0.05 pre-consolidation) for 12 months from closing date.

________________________________________

ICO THERAPEUTICS INC. ("ICO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:46 a.m. PST, Mar. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ICO THERAPEUTICS INC. ("ICO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Mar. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

INEO TECH CORP. ("INEO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective March 4, 2021, the Company's Prospectus dated March 3, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), (the "Prospectus").

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on March 10, 2021, for gross proceeds of $7,003,638 (including exercise of the over-allotment option).

Agents:

Beacon Securities Limited, Haywood Securities Inc. and PI Financial Corp. (the "Agents")



Offering:

19,454,550 units ("Units"). Each unit consisting of one share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.



Unit Price:

$0.36 per Unit (the "Issue Price")



Warrant Exercise Price/Term:

Each warrant is exercisable at $0.55 (the "Exercise Price") until March 10, 2023.



Compensation Options:

As consideration for their services in connection with the Offering, the Company paid to the Agents: (i) a cash commission equal to 8% of the gross proceeds of the Offering (the "Agents' Fee); and (ii) 1,482,233 compensation options (the "Compensation Options"). The Agents' Fee reduced to 3.5% for subscribers identified on the president's lists. Each Compensation Option is exercisable to purchase one share at the Issue Price until March 10, 2023.



Over-Allotment Option:

The Agents were granted a 15% over-allotment option, which was exercised in full at closing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated March 3, 2021, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile, and the Company's news releases dated March 10, 2021, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile

________________________________________

NICKEL ROCK RESOURCES INC. ("NICL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Option Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated February 1, 2021, as amended February 22, 2021, between Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's-length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire a 100% interest in six (6) mineral claims (the "Property") – located approximately 15 km west of Mt. Sydney Williams, near Fort St. James, BC.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% in the Property by making aggregate cash payments of $1,075,000, issuing 6,000,000 common shares and incurring aggregate exploration expenditures of $1,050,000 over a four-year period and the conversion of the claims to a mining lease.

Additionally, the Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter return royalty on the Property, of which 50% is purchasable by the Company for $3,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 2, 2021 and March 19, 2021.

_______________________________________

NOVA ROYALTY CORP. ("NOVR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 40,291 common shares in consideration of a finder's fee owed to José Manuel Bórquez in connection with finder's fee agreement for acquiring the RCF VI CAD LLC project.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated February 10, 2021 for further details.

________________________________________

PHARMACIELO LTD. ("PCLO.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 10:53 a.m. PST, Mar. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PREMIER DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS INC. ("PDH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 64,199,016 common shares at a deemed value of $0.03 per share to settle outstanding debt for CDN$1,925,970.69

Number of Creditors:

1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Amount

Deemed Price


Creditor

Progroup=P

Owing

per Share

# of Shares






MPIC Fund I, LP

Y

$1,925,970.69

$0.03

64,199,106

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

RYU APPAREL INC. ("RYU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,306,667 bonus shares in consideration of a $1,000,000 loan advanced by Aladdin Ventures Inc. The loan has a 12 month term and bears interest at 8% per annum.

________________________________________

STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC. ("SPX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 26, 2021:

Number of Shares:

29,166,667 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.06 per share



Warrants:

29,166,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 29,166,667 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry:

2 Years



Number of Placees:

55 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name

Insider=Y /
Pro-Group=P

# of Shares

Francois Lalonde

Y

416,667




Finder's Fee:


Small Cap Invest Ltd

$18,860.00 cash; 314,333 shares; 628,666 warrants

Robert Dewing

140,000 shares; 140,000 warrants

Tim Johnson

48,000 shares; 48,000 warrants

Mathias Voigt

16,000 shares; 16,000 warrants

Concord Capital Limited

533,333 shares; 533,333 warrants

JSX Investments Ltd.

213,333 shares; 213,333 warrants

Chris Ackerman

28,000 shares; 28,000 warrants

Henrik Mikkelson

$4,000.00 cash; 66,667 shares; 133,333 warrants

Patrick Henze

50,000 warrants

PI Financial Corp

$23,566.56 cash; 392,776 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.15



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:

Two years

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

VINCERO CAPITAL CORP. ("VCO.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated March 17, 2021, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated May 26, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted.

______________________________________

VISIBLE GOLD MINES INC. ("VGD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 4, 2020, between the Company and Julie Gadoury (the "Vendor"), an arm's length party to the Company, in connection with the acquisition of a 100% interest in 55 mining claims in the Phooey/Noel/Pambrun property (the "Property"), located in the Chibougamau region in the north of the province of Québec.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue 300,000 common shares and make a cash payment of $15,000 in order to acquire 100% interest in the Property.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated January 5, 2021.

LES MINES D'OR VISIBLE INC. (« VGD »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 22 mars 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 4 décembre 2020, entre la société et Julie Gadoury (le « vendeur »), une partie sans lien de dépendance avec la société, concernant l'acquisition de 100% des intérêts dans 55 claims miniers dans la propriété Phooey/Noel/Pambrun (la « propriété ») localisée dans la région de Chibougamau dans le nord de la province du Québec.

Conformément à la convention, la société devra émettre 300 000 actions ordinaires et effectuer un paiement en espèces de 15 000 $ afin d'acquérir 100% des intérêts dans la propriété.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 5 janvier 2021.

____________________________________________

WHITE METAL RESOURCES CORP. ("WHM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a letter of intent dated March 8, 2021 between White Metal Resources Corp. (the "Company") and Emily Nichols pursuant to which the Company has an option to acquire the Nichols Property in the Conmee township, Ontario, which consists of 128 unpatented mining claim cells and three patent lands covering a total of approximately 1,968 hectares. In consideration, the Company will make cash payments totaling $150,000 and issue a total of 2,100,000 shares, both in stages, over a three-year period as follows:


CASH

SHARES

Upon approval

$20,000

300,000

First anniversary

$30,000

400,000

Second anniversary

$30,000

500,000

Third anniversary

$70,000

900,000

In addition, and subject to separate Exchange approval, the Company will issue an additional 1,000,000 shares in the event of a NI43-101 compliant economic resource of 750,000 ounces of gold or greater is established on the property.

The acquisition is subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty, which may be reduced to 1% for a payment of $1,000,000.

________________________________________

YSS CORP. ("YSS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:48 a.m. PST, Mar. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

