U.S. markets close in 1 hour 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,303.38
    -90.28 (-2.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,083.45
    -709.31 (-2.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,920.65
    -254.01 (-1.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,946.12
    -45.34 (-2.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.18
    -1.61 (-1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.90
    -12.30 (-0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.32
    -0.30 (-1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0796
    -0.0044 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9140
    -0.0030 (-0.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2835
    -0.0199 (-1.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5800
    +0.2240 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,455.04
    -2,152.26 (-5.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    923.72
    -21.86 (-2.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.68
    -106.27 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.26
    -447.80 (-1.63%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - CHOO

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CHOOF

VANCOUVER, BC, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Choom Holdings Inc.

CSE Symbol: CHOO

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 1:17 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/22/c6132.html

Recommended Stories