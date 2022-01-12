IIROC Trading Halt - CL

U.S. markets close in 1 hour 4 minutes

·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Cresco Labs Inc.

CSE Symbol: CL

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Single-Stock Circuit Breaker

Halt Time (ET): 14:11 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/12/c8801.html

