IIROC Trading Halt - CLAS

Motley Fool

Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are down about 2% in morning trading Wednesday on a day the overall market is flat. As one of the original meme stocks, the negligible advance or decline of the stock in nearly three weeks is unusual, but the short interest in GameStop shares continues to diminish. Shares sold short fell to almost 7.7 million at the end of July, or 12.3% of outstanding shares.