IIROC Trading Halt - CLVR.P

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Russia's coupon payment on a sovereign bond maturing in 2029 was processed by correspondent bank JPMorgan Chase & Co, a source said on Monday, the second time in recent days the country appears to have averted default. Russia had been due to make a $66 million payment to bondholders on Monday on the bond. Last week, it paid interest due on two sovereign bonds, easing doubts about its willingness and ability to honor external debt after harsh sanctions were imposed by Western nations following its invasion of Ukraine.