IIROC Trading Halt - CNI

CNW Group
·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc.

CSE Symbol: CNI

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending Company Contact

Halt Time (ET): 2:05

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

