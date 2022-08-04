U.S. markets close in 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,156.14
    +0.97 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,765.16
    -47.34 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,720.04
    +51.88 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,908.13
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.50
    -2.16 (-2.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.90
    +33.90 (+1.93%)
     

  • Silver

    20.19
    +0.30 (+1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0253
    +0.0081 (+0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6760
    -0.0720 (-2.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2170
    +0.0024 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8920
    -0.9390 (-0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,597.48
    -871.21 (-3.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    519.85
    -12.78 (-2.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,448.06
    +2.38 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,932.20
    +190.30 (+0.69%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - COCO

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • COCO.V

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Coast Copper Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: COCO

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 2:20 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/04/c8081.html

Recommended Stories