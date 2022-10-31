IIROC Trading Halt - CPR

Motley Fool

Not much has gone right for Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) this year. Revenue growth abruptly stalled out, coming in at 18% in the second quarter and with guidance calling for just 3% growth in the third quarter. With its digital advertising peers, like Alphabet and Meta Platforms, reporting weak earnings, Roku is likely to face substantial headwinds for at least the second half of the year, if not well into 2023 or as long as advertisers fear a recession.