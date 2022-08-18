U.S. markets close in 2 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,276.46
    +2.42 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,888.24
    -92.08 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,966.84
    +28.72 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,991.34
    +4.02 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.25
    +3.14 (+3.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.30
    -4.40 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    19.46
    -0.27 (-1.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0085
    -0.0095 (-0.94%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8800
    -0.0130 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1927
    -0.0124 (-1.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8870
    +0.7970 (+0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,324.49
    -112.35 (-0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    556.64
    -1.10 (-0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.85
    +26.10 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,942.14
    -280.63 (-0.96%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - CR

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CWEGF

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Crew Energy Inc.

TSX Symbol: CR

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 12:53 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/18/c1140.html

Recommended Stories