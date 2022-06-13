U.S. markets open in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,806.00
    -93.00 (-2.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,793.00
    -595.00 (-1.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,483.00
    -357.00 (-3.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,754.50
    -46.10 (-2.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.85
    -1.82 (-1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,859.70
    -15.80 (-0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    21.64
    -0.30 (-1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0456
    -0.0070 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.20
    +7.11 (+27.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2180
    -0.0129 (-1.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3980
    -0.0220 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,045.95
    -3,454.92 (-12.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    498.30
    -154.30 (-23.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,199.96
    -117.56 (-1.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.44
    -836.86 (-3.01%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - CRE

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CRECF

VANCOUVER, BC, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

TSX-Venture Symbol: CRE

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 7:49 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/13/c9550.html

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Every month I express my concerns to my adviser, but he says not to worry.’ My 401(k) has lost over 20% and I can’t afford to lose that kind of money. Is it time to find a new adviser?

    Have a question about dealing with your financial planner or looking to hire a new one? Answer: In general, a 20% loss for someone retiring in a year suggests the account may be invested too aggressively, says certified financial planner Daniel P. Forbes of Forbes Financial Planning, Inc. That said, certified financial planner Grace Yung of Midtown Financial points out that this is a midterm election year and historically, midterm election years are volatile due to uncertainty. The first thing would be to have a serious conversation with your current adviser because it seems your investment portfolio may be too aggressive for your willingness to ride out the market’s ups and downs.

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

    Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, billionaire Warren Buffett has run a master class on how to make money. The first Buffett stock to buy and hold forever is healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

  • Why the Stock Markets Are Falling So Hard

    Investors had plenty to worry about from the Fed to inflation and retail sales. It’s fallen 10 of the past 11 weeks and suffered its largest two-week percentage decline since the end of October 2020. The lost 5.1% last week, notching its worst two-week percentage decline since late March 2020, just after the pandemic began creating havoc in the U.S. Year to date, it’s tumbled 18.6%.

  • I learned a painful lesson from inflation in the ’70s that's paying off as things get ugly again

    Paying off your credit card bill each month and avoiding interest payments are among ways to create long-term security amid turbulence.

  • MicroStrategy shares slump as bitcoin margin call looms

    MicroStrategy has vowed never to sell any of the approximately 130,000 bitcoin it has in its possession.

  • Down More Than 50%: Wells Fargo Sees an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 27% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 has often flirted dangerously close to bear market territory. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to t

  • MicroStrategy Leads Selloff in Crypto Stocks as Bitcoin Unravels

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrency-related stocks plunged in premarket trading Monday as Bitcoin tumbled to its lowest level in 18 months amid a deepening selloff in risk assets and after a crypto lender halted withdrawals from its platform.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Rout Deepens as Outsized Rate Hike in Play: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact SpreadsChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After Reope

  • Report to FAA could be costly for Boeing's Max 10 plans

    The independent report casts considerable doubt on Boeing’s chances of receiving a critical extension from Congress to certify its newest and largest variant of the 737 Max.

  • How Far Could the Stock Market Plunge? 1 Indicator May Hold the Answer.

    Since the first week of January, which is when the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) hit their all-time highs, both indexes have tumbled into correction territory with losses exceeding 10%. Meanwhile, the tech stock-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has performed even worse. This puts the Nasdaq firmly in the grips of a bear market.

  • Amazon Just Split Its Stock: Here's What Comes Next

    Investors without access to fractional share purchases have had the chance to buy Amazon shares at a lower price for a week now, so it's time for shareholders old and new to refocus on the company's fundamentals. While Amazon Web Services is booming, Amazon's retail business is struggling. Amid all these cross-winds, here are the main issues investors should monitor for the rest of the year.

  • Tesla has had a ‘very tough quarter’, Elon Musk says in leaked email

    Gigafactory Shanghai had to be closed for weeks due to restrictions to control an outbreak of the coronavirus

  • Costco, Home Depot, and 3 Other Retail Stocks to Scoop Up Now—and 1 to Avoid

    Retailers such as Costco and Home Depot aren’t as exposed to the inventory problems facing Target and Walmart, and look like attractive investments. One warning: Don’t fall into the Gap.

  • Stocks 'still do not look cheap': Goldman Sachs

    A seemingly cheap stock market may not yet be cheap enough given rising risks to corporate profits from red-hot inflation and rising interest rates, Goldman Sachs warns.

  • Who Pays for Crypto’s Collapse?

    The more than $500 billion in non-bitcoin investor losses will attract lawsuits.

  • 19-year-old tracking the jets of billionaires: Zuckerberg 'was a bit harder' than Musk

    Gone are the days when celebrities can jet-set without their locations being known — at least for billionaires like Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

  • Proceed With Caution When Considering These 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks

    Investors  may want to think twice before adding these names to their portfolios: Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN), NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI), Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), and Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN). It's unsurprising, therefore, that Lithium Americas is gaining popularity right now. In the pre-revenue phase of its development, Lithium Americas is garnering attention from growth investors, who foresee returns when the company commences operations at its two projects.

  • Google Suspends Engineer Who Claimed AI Bot Had Become Sentient

    (Bloomberg) -- Blake Lemoine, a software engineer on Google’s artificial intelligence development team, has gone public with claims of encountering “sentient” AI on the company’s servers after he was suspended for sharing confidential information about the project with third parties.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Rout Deepens as Outsized Rate Hike in Play: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact SpreadsChina I

  • Is Disney's Big Gamble About to Pay Off?

    Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is arguably the world's most recognizable entertainment company. Despite its size, industry-leading position, diversified media channels, cruise ships, and more, Disney is a very risk-tolerant company. In fact, risk-taking has been a winning move for Disney throughout its history.

  • New car prices rose again, everyone’s paying over sticker; when will the squeeze start to ease?

    The average new car sold for $47,148 last month—close to December's peak. Here's when experts think the inventory crunch will pass.

  • Energy Stocks Are Set to Get Hotter. 6 That Can Get You a Piece of the Gusher.

    After climbing more than 60% this year, energy stocks still have room to run. Six picks in the industry’s most promising areas.