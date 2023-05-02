U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,119.58
    -48.29 (-1.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,684.53
    -367.17 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,080.51
    -132.09 (-1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,732.11
    -37.10 (-2.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.64
    -4.02 (-5.31%)
     

  • Gold

    2,025.80
    +33.60 (+1.69%)
     

  • Silver

    25.65
    +0.42 (+1.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1005
    +0.0027 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4390
    -0.1350 (-3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2470
    -0.0025 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5240
    -0.9440 (-0.69%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,737.72
    +851.79 (+3.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    629.01
    +14.46 (+2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,773.03
    -97.54 (-1.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,157.95
    +34.77 (+0.12%)
     
Special Coverage:

Highlights, big interviews, and more from the Milken Institute Global Conference

IIROC Trading Halt - DCM

CNW Group
·1 min read

TORONTO, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Data Communications Management Corp.

TSX Symbol: DCM

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Dissemination

Halt Time (ET): 4‎:‎06‎ ‎PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/02/c7649.html