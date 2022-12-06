IIROC Trading Halt - DEX

Reuters

The Commerce Department said on Monday that factory orders jumped 1.0% after rising 0.3% in September. The Federal Reserve's fastest rate-hiking cycle since the 1980s as it battles inflation is dampening demand for goods, undercutting manufacturing, which is also being squeezed by the rotation of spending back to services. An Institute for Supply Management survey last week showed its measure of the nation's factory activity contracted in November for the first time in 2-1/2 years.