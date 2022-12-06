U.S. markets close in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,931.60
    -67.24 (-1.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,507.23
    -439.87 (-1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,003.92
    -236.02 (-2.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,810.08
    -30.14 (-1.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.89
    -3.04 (-3.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.70
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.22
    -0.20 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0469
    -0.0029 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5570
    -0.0420 (-1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2144
    -0.0050 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0280
    +0.3430 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,978.19
    -86.64 (-0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    399.88
    -1.92 (-0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.39
    -46.15 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - DEX

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Almadex Minerals Ltd.

TSX-Venture Symbol: DEX

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 1:28 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/06/c9192.html

Recommended Stories

  • Inflation 2022: How Rising Prices Impacted Our Wallets Over the Last Year

    If there was one buzzword in the financial world in 2022, it was inflation. Not only did inflation rise faster than it has in more than 40 years, it triggered an aggressive interest rate-hiking cycle...

  • U.S. factory orders beat expectations in October

    The Commerce Department said on Monday that factory orders jumped 1.0% after rising 0.3% in September. The Federal Reserve's fastest rate-hiking cycle since the 1980s as it battles inflation is dampening demand for goods, undercutting manufacturing, which is also being squeezed by the rotation of spending back to services. An Institute for Supply Management survey last week showed its measure of the nation's factory activity contracted in November for the first time in 2-1/2 years.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 393% to 1,153% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

    The first fast-paced company with serious upside is hydrogen fuel-cell solution provider Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). According to analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright, Plug Power can reach $78. For those of you keeping score at home, this would work out to a near-quintupling in the company's share price in 2023.

  • Cannabis stocks move after President Biden signs marijuana research bill

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at cannabis-tied shares following President Biden's signing of a marijuana research bill.

  • Here's how much the average American 60-year-old has in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?

    Chances are good you're ahead of 25% of your peers.

  • Why Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify Stocks All Tumbled Tuesday

    A broad cross-section of stocks tumbled again on Tuesday as market watchers focused on the Federal Reserve Bank's ongoing battle against inflation. Over the past several days, a couple of strong economic reports have increased concerns about the trajectory of an already overheated economy. With that as a backdrop, shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) fell 2%, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) tumbled 2.4%, and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) had slumped 4% as of 12:19 p.m. ET.

  • "Big Short" Michael Burry Makes a Surprising Decision

    The 2008 financial crisis, one of the biggest financial debacles in history, made Michael Burry a legend. It made him one of the examples to follow in defiance of standard practices in financial circles.

  • EV Roundup: November Deliveries of NIO, LI & XPEV Grab Limelight

    While NIO and Li Auto (LI) hit monthly-record deliveries in November, XPeng (XPEV) sees a sharp fall in deliveries on a yearly basis.

  • Summit Therapeutics Shares Surge After Licensing Agreement For Cancer Program

    Akeso Inc announced a collaboration and license agreement with Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SMMT) to out-license its breakthrough bispecific antibody, ivonescimab (PD-1/VEGF, AK112) for development and commercialization in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Japan. In addition, the company will co-brand the product in the license territories. Currently, Akeso is conducting a phase 3 trial of ivonescimab monotherapy versus pembrolizumab monotherapy as the first-line treatment for NSCLC patients wit

  • General Electric stock ‘at a critical juncture’ ahead of spinoff, analyst says

    Oppenheimer Senior Analyst Christopher Glynn joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss upgrading GE to Outperform, the company’s stock performance, industrial stocks, and the outlook for GE’s health care spinoff.

  • Is SNDL Stock a Buy Now?

    Nearly two years after its stock took a meme-driven trip to the moon and back in early 2021, SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) is starting to look like a serious contender. In the long term, it could leverage its leading position to return lots of capital to shareholders, but that won't be anytime soon.

  • Will Disney's Biggest Gamble Pay Off This Week?

    You may not have Thursday marked on your calendar, but there's a fair chance that executives at Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) have blisters on their fingers from circling Dec. 8 in recent weeks. Big changes are coming to two of the media mogul's fastest-growing businesses -- Disney+ and Disney World -- this week. A day at Disney World will also likely be more expensive come Thursday.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Blink Charging Stocks Plunged Today

    When investors are in "risk-off" mode, unprofitable EV companies are often the first to be sold.

  • GameStop cuts staff, including crypto engineers, as layoffs spread

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that GameStop has laid off more staff.

  • ‘Stay defensively oriented in healthcare, staples, and utilities stocks’: Morgan Stanley suggests 3 names to buy

    Don’t get fooled into thinking the stock market’s recent positive action has legs. Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks it’s time to take profits “before the Bear returns in earnest.” Wilson notes that his team’s tactical targets have been met and thinks the recent run-up has run its course. “Bear market rally runs into our original resistance levels--it's time to fade it,” says Wilson. With the “risk-reward of playing for more upside quite poor at this point,” Wilson

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer End-of-Year Buys

    These high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 8.4%, are begging to be bought by opportunistic investors.

  • Stocks edge lower after yesterday’s market rout

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith breaks down how stocks are moving after the opening bell.

  • Anavex's (AVXL) Lead Alzheimer's Drug Meets Study Goal

    Top-line data from a phase IIb/III study shows that Anave's (AVXL) lead drug exhibited statistical and clinical improvement in cognition and function in patients with early Alzheimer's disease.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Before 2023 That Can Set You Up for Life

    Given all the market uncertainty this year and the downward trend of the major indices, it's no surprise that some investors are hesitant to buy right now. Knowing the right time to pull the trigger on a stock purchase (or a sale) is often one of the hardest parts of being an investor. Three such buy-now opportunities are Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

  • Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One...