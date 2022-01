IIROC Trading Halt - DII.B

Motley Fool

Leading meme stocks were taking investors down more than a notch or two Tuesday as AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) and GameStop (NYSE: GME) were falling by 5.6% and 4.6%, respectively, heading into noontime trading. On the other hand, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), after falling more than 2% to start the day, began rallying and managed to break through into positive territory. It's an inauspicious start to the new year for movie theater operator AMC, which lost 2.5% of its value yesterday and has lost nearly 10% over the past month, while GameStop is down even more, falling 15% since early December.