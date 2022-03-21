IIROC Trading Halt - DIV

Motley Fool

An analyst has increased his price target on Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), based upon the potential for more stock buybacks and an eventual windfall from the current conflict in Europe. Lockheed and other defense contractors have been in focus since late February, when Russia invaded Ukraine. Cowen analyst Cai von Rumohr says that the move frees up cash for Lockheed to dramatically expand its share-repurchase program, estimating that each incremental $1 billion in shares repurchased would add about $0.25 per share to annual earnings.