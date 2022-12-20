U.S. markets open in 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,835.75
    -9.75 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,963.00
    -10.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,132.50
    -60.75 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,746.90
    -2.60 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.79
    +0.60 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.50
    +16.80 (+0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    +0.80 (+3.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0610
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6750
    +0.0940 (+2.62%)
     

  • Vix

    22.51
    -0.11 (-0.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2128
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4450
    -4.4190 (-3.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,805.51
    +102.80 (+0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.57
    +3.18 (+0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.66
    +0.35 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,568.03
    -669.61 (-2.46%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - DIV.DB

·1 min read

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Diversified Royalty Corp.

TSX Symbol: DIV.DB

All Issues: No

Reason: Pending Delisting

Halt Time (ET): 8:00 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/20/c9232.html

Recommended Stories