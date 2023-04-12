U.S. markets open in 25 minutes

Inflation report comes in cooler than expected as prices rise 5% in March

IIROC Trading Halt - DLTA

CNW Group
·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, April 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Delta Resources Limited

TSX-Venture Symbol: DLTA

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 8:32 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

