IIROC Trading Halt - DLV.H
- DVRRF
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: DLV Resources Ltd.
TSX-Venture Symbol: DLV.H
Further to TSXV Notice Dated: 2022-08-16
Reason: Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2
Halt Date & Time (ET): 2022-08-16 @ 4:24 PM
