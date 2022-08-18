IIROC Trading Halt - DLV.H

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: DLV Resources Ltd.

TSX-Venture Symbol: DLV.H

Further to TSXV Notice Dated: 2022-08-16

Reason: Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

Halt Date & Time (ET): 2022-08-16 @ 4:24 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

