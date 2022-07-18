U.S. markets close in 3 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,890.46
    +27.30 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,434.83
    +146.57 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,601.33
    +148.90 (+1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,771.03
    +26.66 (+1.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.60
    +4.01 (+4.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.50
    +5.90 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    18.81
    +0.22 (+1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0176
    +0.0088 (+0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0000
    +0.0700 (+2.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1991
    +0.0125 (+1.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1380
    -0.3180 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,314.94
    +1,239.15 (+5.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.66
    +26.47 (+5.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.24
    +64.23 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - DN.WT.A

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DLTNF

TORONTO, July 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

TSX Symbol: DN.WT.A

All Issues: No

Reason: Pending Delisting

Halt Time (ET): 12:00 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/18/c5224.html

Recommended Stories