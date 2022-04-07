U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,465.00
    -10.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,284.00
    -115.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,462.00
    -43.25 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,011.10
    -3.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.28
    +1.05 (+1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.00
    +8.90 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    24.44
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0929
    +0.0027 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6350
    +0.0260 (+1.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.52
    +1.49 (+7.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3070
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8720
    +0.0720 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,502.12
    -1,418.13 (-3.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.29
    -42.07 (-3.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.04
    -23.66 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 166,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Number of claims falls to the lowest level since 1968

IIROC Trading Halt - DSM

·1 min read
In this article:
  • DSM

VANCOUVER, BC, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Deep-South Resources Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: DSM

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 8:40 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/07/c6438.html

