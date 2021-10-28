U.S. markets open in 51 minutes

BREAKING:

U.S. economy expanded at 2% annualized rate in Q3

It was the slowest clip in over a year, and lower than expectations

IIROC Trading Halt - ECN.DB.A

·1 min read

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: ECN Capital Corp.

TSX Symbol: ECN.DB.A

All Issues: No

Reason: Pending Closing

Halt Time (ET): 8:00 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/28/c2563.html

