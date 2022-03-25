IIROC Trading Halt - EDY

Barrons.com

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, was up almost 5% over the past 24 hours to near $45,000, around the highest level seen since the beginning of the year. “Bitcoin is on the verge of a major breakout as the price is on course to test the $45k, which has been a strong resistance since mid-January,” said Yuya Hasegawa, an analyst at Japanese crypto exchange Bitbank. Similar price action was seen among some smaller cryptocurrencies, or “altcoins,” with and both up around 5%.