IIROC Trading Halt - EFF

Question: I’m in a money market fund that I thought would protect my investment during these downturn times, but I’m losing over $1,100 each quarter due to fees to manage my money. If you’re holding cash or money market funds for capital preservation and are not receiving any additional advice or service, it may be worth exploring lower cost alternatives like a high-yield online savings account (some these accounts are now paying more than they have in 15 years; see the best savings rates you may get now here) or self-directed brokerage account to hold your cash.