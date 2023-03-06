U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,057.75
    +8.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,424.00
    +10.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,356.00
    +44.75 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,932.50
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.96
    -0.72 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.60
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    21.24
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0669
    +0.0034 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9130
    -0.0510 (-1.29%)
     

  • Vix

    18.91
    -0.68 (-3.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2013
    -0.0032 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7650
    -0.0660 (-0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,437.01
    -21.49 (-0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.33
    -2.72 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,912.78
    -34.33 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,237.78
    +310.31 (+1.11%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - EFF

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: 1844 Resources Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: EFF

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 8:27 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/06/c9550.html

Recommended Stories