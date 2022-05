IIROC Trading Halt - EIF

Motley Fool

After Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock's Monday crash, the electric vehicle (EV) stock opened Tuesday on a strong note, even surging as high as 8.3% at one point in early trading. Although Nio shares gave up most of those gains and then some as the day progressed, they were back in the green as of 1:35 p.m. ET. Had it not been for the choppy market, Nio shares could have easily sustained momentum through the day given the big breaking news that came in this morning.