U.S. markets close in 6 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,348.55
    -8.49 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,376.44
    +49.98 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,442.06
    -124.63 (-0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.63
    +37.26 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.00
    +1.12 (+1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.20
    -7.20 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.43
    -0.10 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1636
    +0.0040 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4910
    +0.0260 (+1.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3615
    +0.0062 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1300
    +0.1220 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,890.89
    -152.52 (-0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,195.86
    +953.18 (+392.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,046.62
    +19.55 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - ELEM

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Element79 Gold Corp.

CSE Symbol: ELEM

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 9:03 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/04/c2903.html

Recommended Stories

  • Kiyosaki: 'Biggest crash in world history’ hits in October — 3 ways to protect yourself

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' has a warning. It's time to listen.

  • Here's Some Good News for AMC Shareholders

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) has some pretty optimistic shareholders. AMC stock is up over 1,800% this year. On Sept. 30, AMC announced a repurchase of $35 million of its debt bearing a minimum 15% interest rate.

  • It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) For Its Next Dividend

    It looks like AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business...

  • Buy the dip has failed. Here’s what investors need to do next, says Morgan Stanley.

    NEED TO KNOW A risk-off Monday is brewing to start the week, with stock futures lower and the 10-year yield edging back toward 1.5%. There’s a lot for investors to think about, such as the start of earnings season that’s just about a week away, as some analysts look under the hood of the third quarter and don’t like what they see.

  • Tesla Sets Delivery Records, but This Nasdaq Stock Was the Big Premarket Winner Monday

    The stock market mounted a nice recovery to end last week, but Wall Street seemed to have a real case of the Monday blues. Futures contracts on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were down 72 points to 14,689 as of 8:15 a.m. EDT, pointing to a lower start for the index. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) announced its third-quarter production and delivery figures, and they were good enough to send the stock higher in pre-market trading on Monday.

  • Why Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Screaming Higher Today

    Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XENE), a clinical-stage biotech, is having a superb showing in pre-market trading Monday morning. The biotech's shares, in fact, jumped by as much as 98%, on extremely heavy volume, before 8 a.m. today. Ahead of the opening bell, Xenon announced positive mid-stage trial results for XEN1101 as a potential treatment for adult patients with focal epilepsy.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double From Current Levels; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    We all want to know where the markets are going. They’re off their record peaks, hit in earlier September, and the main indexes have recently been alternating up and down sessions. It’s a confusing situation, and investors can be forgiven for uncertainty. Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, believes the S&P "becomes increasingly attractive toward 4,230 (July low)." Looking ahead, Wald boosts his Q1’22 projection for the benchmark index to 4,800 from 4,400. Noting that the index-

  • Amplify Energy stock set for record selloff, to snap 9-day win streak after Southern California oil spill

    Shares of Amplify Energy Corp. plummeted toward a record selloff in active premarket trading Monday, after the oil and gas company announced a large oil spill in Southern California over the weekend. The stock fell 59.1% to pace all premarket decliners. The stock's record one-day selloff during regular session hours was 38.2% on March 18, 2020. Trading volume has swelled to 5.2 million shares in the premarket, compared with the full-day average of about 393,000 shares. The stock's selloff is set

  • Hut 8 Mining Provides Production Update

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or "the Company"), one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018, is pleased to provide the following corporate update.

  • 2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    In my view, it's a lot easier to be patient with your stocks when they're strong performers right out of the gate as a result of an effective business model and firm fundamentals. Instead, check the business model and fundamentals, if those are solid, your underperforming new stock could be worth the wait with time. The two healthcare companies I'll be discussing today will probably continue to grow steadily over the next decade, just as they have in recent times.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About ASML Stock?

    The global chip shortage, which started in late 2019 and worsened throughout the pandemic, turned ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) into one of the world's most-talked-about semiconductor equipment makers. It's also the only manufacturer of EUV (extreme ultraviolet) lithography systems, which are required to create the smallest technology chips. ASML only ships a few dozen EUV systems a year, which cost over 120 million euros ($139 million) each.

  • 3 Stocks That Might Soar With Pills for COVID

    Are we seeing a major shift into oral medications for COVID? Our Foolish roundtable picks three of the strongest stocks in this rising subsector.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    October is sometimes a scary month for investors. But you don't have anything to be afraid about buying these stocks.

  • Here's Why the Chip Shortage May Hurt Chipmakers Like NXP and TSMC in 2023

    The industry may be overreacting to the current semiconductor undersupply, setting up a swing to the other extreme in two years.

  • Chevron or Exxon, Which Should Dividend Investors Own Today?

    These giant U.S. oil companies are sporting huge yields, but one of them stands ahead of the other for dividend investors. Here's why.

  • Don't bank on fourth stimulus — these stocks offer income checks rising as fast as 11%

    One-time payments are helpful. But these dividends could go grow forever.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks mostly lower ahead of data-heavy week, Nasdaq falls as Treasury yields rise

    Stock futures pointed to a lower open on Monday, giving back some of Friday's gains as traders awaited new economic and earnings data this week to confirm or assuage concerns over supply chain challenges, inflation and the pace of the labor market's recovery.

  • China Steps Up Efforts to Ring-Fence Evergrande, Not Save It

    (Bloomberg) -- As China Evergrande Group edges closer to a massive restructuring, Beijing has stepped up efforts to limit the fallout, signaling it’s willing to prop up healthy developers, homeowners and the real estate market at the expense of global bondholders. In the last week alone, Chinese authorities have dispatched top financial regulators to nudge the country’s massive banks to ease credit for homebuyers and support the property sector. They also bought out part of Evergrande’s stake in

  • 2 Trendy Stocks With Upsides of 50% and 185%, According to Wall Street

    Investors today have numerous stock discovery tools at their disposal. If you're not sure where to put your money, a simple internet search for "stock ideas" will surface billions of results. Occasionally, I like to glance at the price targets set by Wall Street analysts.

  • Is the 22% Plunge in Bed Bath & Beyond a Buying Opportunity?

    Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) lost a quarter of their value after the home goods retailer reported fiscal second-quarter results that fell well short of expectations. Although the retailer was punished by the market because of the setback, that just might represent a buying opportunity for investors. CEO and President Mark Tritton said the quarter had gotten off to a strong start, but "In August, the final and largest month of our second fiscal period, traffic slowed significantly and, therefore, sales did not materialize as we had anticipated."