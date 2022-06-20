IIROC Trading Halt - ELEM

U.S. markets closed

VANCOUVER, BC, June 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Element79 Gold Corp.

CSE Symbol: ELEM

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 4:01 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

