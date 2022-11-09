U.S. markets closed

IIROC Trading Halt - EMH

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc.

CSE Symbol: EMH

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending Delisting

Halt Time (ET): 4:36 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

