IIROC Trading Halt - ENTG.WT.A

VANCOUVER, BC, March 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Entourage Health Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: ENTG.WT.A

All Issues: No

Reason: Pending Delisting

Halt Time (ET): 12:00 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

