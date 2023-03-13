IIROC Trading Halt - ENTG.WT.A
VANCOUVER, BC, March 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Entourage Health Corp.
TSX-Venture Symbol: ENTG.WT.A
All Issues: No
Reason: Pending Delisting
Halt Time (ET): 12:00 PM
