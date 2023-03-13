IIROC Trading Halt - ENTG.WT.A

Reuters

Electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc and its largest shareholder Amazon.com Inc are in talks to end the exclusivity part of their electric van deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter. Online retailer Amazon had placed an order for 100,000 electric delivery vans (EDVs) from the Irvine, California-based EV maker in 2019, as part of the company's plans to cut carbon emissions. Amazon informed the EV maker it wanted to buy about 10,000 vans this year, which was at the low end of a range it previously provided Rivian, the report added.