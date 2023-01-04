U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

IIROC Trading Halt - EPL

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Eagle Plains Resources Ltd.

TSX-Venture Symbol: EPL

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 10:16 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

