U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,849.43
    -69.86 (-1.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,501.12
    -654.28 (-2.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,296.57
    -131.58 (-1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,732.16
    -44.74 (-2.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.67
    -4.66 (-6.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.00
    +21.10 (+1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.07
    +0.02 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0534
    -0.0200 (-1.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4180
    -0.2200 (-6.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2024
    -0.0131 (-1.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6270
    -1.6080 (-1.20%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,340.93
    -1,717.28 (-6.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.66
    -15.58 (-2.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,383.30
    -253.81 (-3.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,229.48
    +7.44 (+0.03%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - ETHC.WT

·1 min read

TORONTO, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: ETHER CAPITAL CORP.

NEO Exchange Symbol : ETHC.WT

All Issues: No

Reason: Pending Delisting

Halt Time (ET): 12:00 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/15/c8036.html

Recommended Stories