U.S. markets close in 3 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,522.27
    -13.16 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,122.29
    -246.80 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,389.06
    +25.55 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,280.50
    -11.55 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.14
    -1.15 (-1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.90
    -36.80 (-2.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    -0.41 (-1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1851
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3660
    +0.0440 (+3.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3791
    -0.0046 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1760
    +0.3570 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,091.07
    -4,563.26 (-8.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,208.54
    -155.41 (-11.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.37
    -37.81 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - ETHH.U

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Purpose Ether ETF

TSX Symbol: ETHH.U

All Issues: No

Reason: Single-Stock Circuit Breaker

Halt Time (ET): 11:08:54 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/07/c2540.html

Recommended Stories

  • Investors are ignoring the parallels between stocks today and ‘heady’ years of 1929, 1999 and 2007. Do this next, says strategist.

    Our call of the day from Miller Tabak + Co.'s Matt Maley warns of parallels between markets today and what's been seen in some pre-bear and bear years. Here's what he suggests investors do next.

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Tuesday

    The largest automotive market in the world is expected to almost triple sales of new energy vehicles.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Be Massive Long-Term Winners

    The very best investment opportunities are often rooted in market-based evolutions in addition to savvy leadership.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    They offer high growth, and while they're not risk-free, their stability means you can look beyond the risk to the rewards.

  • Blockbuster movie sales boost AMC, GameStop earnings preview, Robinhood in focus

    Brian Sozzi and Jared Blikre break down some of Tuesday’s early market movers, which include: AMC shares seeing some bounce after a tremendous box office showing from Marvel’s latest film Shang-Chi, GameStop preparing to report its Q2 earnings as the stock continues to trade above $200, and the news surrounding Robinhood as the market continues to see concerns over the possible ban of payment for order flow.

  • This Simple Thing Sent These 3 Nasdaq Stocks Soaring Tuesday

    The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has consistently hit new highs for quite a while since the coronavirus bear market in early 2020. Before the market opened on Tuesday morning, it looked as though the Nasdaq might take a bit of a breather, as Nasdaq futures were down about 18 points to 15,633 as of 7 a.m. EDT. Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) has become the giant of online dating, with its popular Tinder app driving its performance over the past several years.

  • Crypto: Cardano (ADA) and Solana boom as bitcoin retakes $50,000

    The crypto market looked like a rising tide for all coins last month from Bitcoin to Cardano, but growth across the asset class hasn’t been equal.

  • 3M stock sinks to lead the Dow's losers, heads for first close below 200-DMA in 13 months

    Shares of 3M Co. sank 3.0% in morning trading Tuesday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's decliners and to put them on track to close at a 5 1/2-month low. The industrial and consumer products company's stock, stock's price decline of $5.85 is shaving roughly 39 points off the price of the Dow, which is down 280 points, or 0.8%, with 24 if 30 components losing ground. 3M shares are also on track to close below its 200-day moving average (200-DMA), which many on Wall Street view as

  • Buying These 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 5 Years

    Buying these three beaten-down growth stocks could make you a fortune over the next five years. Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) are nearly 16% below the peak from early this year. There's only one underlying business behind both renewable energy stocks, but a secondary stock offering for BEPC in February caused its share price to fall more than its limited-partnership sibling.

  • 2 Smart Stocks That Millionaires Are Buying

    The most recent round of 13-F forms has been filed with the SEC. These quarterly reports disclose the equity holdings of institutional investment firms, providing a degree of transparency for the financial community.

  • Dow Jones Sells Off As Apple Hits New High; Four Top Growth Stocks To Buy And Watch

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 300 points Tuesday, as Apple stock hit an all-time high in today's stock market.

  • My Take: 4 Strong Growth Stocks to Buy This Week

    A handful of names stand ready to rally regardless of what the broader environment looks like going forward.

  • Draftkings Clears Key Benchmark, Hitting 80-Plus RS Rating

    Draftkings Inc saw a welcome improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Tuesday, with an upgrade from 79 to 82. Decades of market research shows that the best-performing stocks tend to have an RS Rating north of 80 as they launch their biggest price moves. Draftkings stock is building a cup without handle with a 74.48 entry.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    Since the end of the Great Recession, all eyes have been on growth stocks. In 2016, Bank of America/Merrill Lynch released a report that compared the performance of value stocks to growth stocks over a 90-year period (1926-2015). The result was a clear-cut outperformance for value: A 17% annual return for value stocks versus a 12.6% annual return for growth stocks.

  • enCore Energy and Azarga Uranium To Combine To Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company

    enCore Energy Corp. ("enCore") (TSXV: EU) (OTCQB: ENCUF) and Azarga Uranium Corp. ("Azarga") (TSX: AZZ) (OTCQB: AZZUF) (FRA: P8AA) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the "Agreement") whereby enCore will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Azarga pursuant to a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Transaction"). The Transaction consolidates an industry leading pipeline of exploration and development staged in-situ reco

  • Has AT&T Stock Gotten Too Cheap?

    Telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) recently ended its journey into digital content, which began in 2015 when it bought DIRECTV for $49 billion, and later bought Time Warner for another $85 billion in 2018. Investors never liked the progress AT&T made with video; the stock is down more than 30% over the past five years. AT&T is now spinning off its Warner Media business, combining with Discovery to form a stand-alone company.

  • 10 Dividend ETFs with Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend ETFs with over 4% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend ETFs with Over 4% Yield. An exchange-traded fund, or ETF, is not your typical investment fund or stock, however, it is […]

  • Tesla Stock Is Rising for an Odd Reason

    It's a down day for the market, but Tesla stock continues its recent run. Figuring out exactly why isn't easy.

  • Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Looks Undervalued, But Remains Under Legal Burdens

    The Kraft Heinz Company (NasdaqGS: KHC) stock was doing great in 2021 until it wasn't. After shooting up over 30%, it topped in June and gave back almost all the gains for the year. While the latest SEC slap on the wrist might be an isolated case, it certainly adds to the downtrend. We will examine the current intrinsic value based on the discounted cash-flow model in the wake of these events.

  • 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

    When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. ZIOPHARM Oncology The Trade: ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) Director James Huang acquired a total of 100000 shares