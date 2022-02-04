U.S. markets open in 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,453.75
    -15.25 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,795.00
    -176.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,475.00
    -17.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,969.00
    -17.40 (-0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.22
    +1.95 (+2.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.90
    -6.20 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    22.23
    -0.15 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1436
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8940
    +0.0670 (+3.67%)
     

  • Vix

    25.65
    +3.56 (+16.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3512
    -0.0090 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2800
    +0.3190 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,466.14
    +845.46 (+2.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    880.45
    +21.40 (+2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,523.87
    -4.97 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
JUST IN:

U.S. employers added 467,000 jobs (125,000 expected), unemployment rate rose to 4%

Payrolls unexpectedly rose in January despite Omicron; previous months' data revised upward

IIROC Trading Halt - EXRO.WT

·1 min read
In this article:
  • EXROF

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Exro Technologies Inc.

TSX Symbol: EXRO.WT

All Issues: No

Reason: Pending Closing

Halt Time (ET): 8:00 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/04/c8370.html

