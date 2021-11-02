U.S. markets close in 4 hours 56 minutes

IIROC Trading Halt - FD

Nov. 2, 2021
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Facedrive Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: FD

All Issues: No

Reason: Single Stock Circuit Breaker

Halt Time (ET): 10:17:18 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/02/c3711.html

