IIROC Trading Halt - FD

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Facedrive Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: FD

All Issues: No

Reason: Single Stock Circuit Breaker

Halt Time (ET): 12:08 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/17/c4577.html

