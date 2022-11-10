U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,955.88
    +207.31 (+5.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,712.21
    +1,198.27 (+3.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,114.15
    +760.97 (+7.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,865.90
    +105.50 (+5.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.31
    +0.48 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.10
    +43.40 (+2.53%)
     

  • Silver

    21.74
    +0.41 (+1.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0199
    +0.0185 (+1.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8290
    -0.3220 (-7.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1714
    +0.0353 (+3.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.2210
    -5.1890 (-3.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,990.00
    +1,635.18 (+10.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    421.54
    +40.26 (+10.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,375.34
    +79.09 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,446.10
    -270.33 (-0.98%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - FIOR

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Fiore Cannabis Ltd.

CSE Symbol: FIOR

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements

Halt Time (ET): 3:25 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/10/c8971.html

