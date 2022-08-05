U.S. markets close in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,129.51
    -22.43 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,671.02
    -55.80 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,606.99
    -113.59 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,912.25
    +5.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.51
    +0.97 (+1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.60
    -18.30 (-1.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.77
    -0.35 (-1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0180
    -0.0070 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8580
    +0.1820 (+6.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2071
    -0.0087 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2880
    +2.2720 (+1.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,978.41
    +123.53 (+0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    531.66
    -3.57 (-0.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,439.74
    -8.32 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,175.87
    +243.67 (+0.87%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - FLT.WT.A

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TAKOF

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: FLT.WT.A

All Issues: No

Reason: Pending Delisting

Halt Time (ET): 12:00 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/05/c2748.html

Recommended Stories