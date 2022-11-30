IIROC Trading Halt - GCG

Motley Fool

It has been a difficult year for SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) shareholders, with shares of the one-stop-shop financial services company down a whopping 70% so far this year. Like most tech and fintech stocks, the company has struggled in the face of rising interest rates, volatile market conditions, and a bleak economic outlook including the potential for a recession sometime in 2023 or 2024. The company has also taken several big steps, including completing its purchase of Golden Pacific Bancorp and its accompanying bank charter at the very start of this year.